Hogan Lovells Brings On Birchal CLO To Fintech Practice

By Michele Gorman (September 6, 2022, 1:21 PM EDT) -- The chief legal officer at Birchal Ireland and a veteran fintech and banking regulation attorney has left her post to be a partner in the global regulatory practice at Hogan Lovells, the law firm said Monday. Eimear O'Brien, who was head of legal at Birchal for eight months, returns to Hogan Lovells for her second career stint there. She's based in the firm's Dublin office, which launched in March 2021. "The firm's financial services expertise across its global network is second-to-none," O'Brien said in a statement. "I look forward to being part of Hogan Lovells highly impressive global regulatory practice and...

