Pond Lehocky Settles With Ex-Staffer Over Firing

By James Boyle (September 6, 2022, 2:57 PM EDT) -- Philadelphia-based plaintiffs firm Pond Lehocky Giordano LLP has settled a lawsuit filed by a former employee who claimed he was fired after taking time off to address a cancer diagnosis. The case filed by Paul Ferruzzi against Pond Lehocky was dismissed Friday, according to an order from Judge Wendy Beetlestone in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. The order says the claim has been settled and the matter is dismissed with prejudice. Details of the settlement are unknown. Attorneys representing both parties did not return a request for comment. Ferruzzi filed the original claim in April, alleging...

