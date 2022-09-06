Debevoise Hires Tax Partner From Private Equity Client KKR

By Aebra Coe (September 6, 2022, 1:12 PM EDT) -- Debevoise & Plimpton LLP has hired client KKR's global head of tax as a partner in the law firm's New York office, Debevoise announced Tuesday, following a string of high-dollar deals on behalf of the private equity firm this year. Stephen Jordan will join Debevoise's New York office as a partner in the firm's tax group after spending nearly a decade at KKR, most recently as a managing director and global head of tax. Before joining KKR in 2014, Jordan was a tax partner at Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP. "Today's dynamic M&A and fundraising landscape and increased tax...

