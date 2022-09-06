Judge Backs Postponement Of Wyoming Oil Lease Sales

By Keith Goldberg (September 6, 2022, 3:49 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration had the power to pause oil and gas lease sales in the first half of 2021, a Wyoming federal judge has ruled just a few weeks after another federal judge ruled that the administration can't pause lease sales in 13 states. The U.S. Department of the Interior's pause of lease sales in the first two quarters of 2021 came after President Joe Biden issued a nationwide moratorium on federal oil and gas lease sales just after taking office — a moratorium that a Louisiana federal judge permanently enjoined last month. The state of Wyoming, along with industry groups Western...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS