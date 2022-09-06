Pa. GOP Urges Justices To Curb Court Election Map Reviews

By Katie Buehler (September 6, 2022, 6:15 PM EDT) -- Pennsylvania Republicans have urged the U.S. Supreme Court to limit the power of state judiciaries in redistricting decisions and reinstate congressional maps that were tossed by the North Carolina Supreme Court for allegedly violating the constitutional right to equal voting power. Pennsylvania Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward and the Republican Caucus of the Pennsylvania Senate filed an amicus brief Friday in favor of reversing the North Carolina state Supreme Court's decision earlier this year to throw out redrawn congressional maps on the grounds that they were drafted to favor Republicans. The redrawn lines could give Republicans up to 11 of the...

