4 Key Paths For Legal Depts. To Stay Ahead Of New Regs

By Christine DeRosa (September 6, 2022, 4:51 PM EDT) -- With unprecedented levels of regulatory change led by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, increasing regulatory oversight and renewed international tensions, Connecticut-based company Gartner Inc. has identified four ways legal and compliance leaders can stay ahead of the curve. Nick Sworek, director for advisory in the Gartner legal, risk and compliance practice, said in a release Tuesday that the current pace of regulatory change is threatening to overwhelm teams, and leaders will need to figure out how to remain on top of the new requirements. Organizations can stay up to date on regulations by partnering with law firms, and by using regulatory intelligence...

