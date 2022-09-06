SPAC Delays Vote On Extension To Buy Trump's Truth Social

By Tom Zanki (September 6, 2022, 7:27 PM EDT) -- The special-purpose acquisition company seeking to acquire and take public former President Donald Trump's social media outfit said Tuesday it had adjourned a shareholder meeting with no word on whether investors will approve a deadline extension needed to keep the proposed merger alive. Digital World Acquisition Corp. said its shareholders now have until noon Thursday to decide whether they want to grant the SPAC one more year to complete its acquisition of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. If owners of 65% of Digital World's shares do not approve the request for an extension, the SPAC could be forced to liquidate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS