Pharma Co. Clarus Hits Ch. 11 With Plan To Sell Sole Drug

By Rick Archer (September 6, 2022, 10:21 AM EDT) -- Drug company Clarus Therapeutics filed for Chapter 11 protection in Delaware bankruptcy court, saying it is nearly $60 million in debt and is seeking to auction off its sole asset, a testosterone deficiency treatment. In bankruptcy filings Monday, the company said it would be seeking a Chapter 11 sale of its Jatenzo testosterone drug and related assets before the end of October, saying costs outpaced the revenues it was taking in from its sole product. "We strongly believe that Jatenzo has the potential to be a valuable product for the treatment of men with testosterone deficiency and, with continued commercialization efforts,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS