Vape Patent Validity Targeted In Midtrial Duel

By Hayley Fowler (September 6, 2022, 3:56 PM EDT) -- Philip Morris USA's parent company and its competitor R.J. Reynolds have asked a North Carolina federal judge for a midtrial determination of the validity of patents for a pod-style vape as each seeks an early end to infringement claims over technology that led to a blockbuster product. Altria Client Services LLC urged U.S. District Judge N. Carlton Tilley Jr. to dismantle one of R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co.'s core defenses by declaring that Altria's patents aren't invalid. In a memorandum filed Monday in support of its motion for judgment as a matter of law, Altria claimed its adversary failed to elicit any testimony...

