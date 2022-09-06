'Wall Of Precedent' Tanks Virus Row, Calif. Appeals Court Says

By Riley Murdock (September 6, 2022, 8:19 PM EDT) -- A California appellate court held that the presence of the novel coronavirus does not on its own cause physical loss or damage to property, citing a "wall of precedent" in ending a restaurant operator's bid for pandemic business interruption coverage from Oregon Mutual Insurance Co. In the opinion of a three-judge panel penned by Judge James A. Richman, the court cited a long series of state court decisions in rejecting Apple Annie LLC's arguments in favor of coverage, finding the cases all came down to whether there was physical loss or damage to the insured property — something the restaurant operator...

