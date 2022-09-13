Biden's EEOC GC Pick Tells Senators She'd Seek Consensus

By Amanda Ottaway (September 13, 2022, 3:46 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden's pick to serve as the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission general counsel stressed the importance of consensus Thursday at a Senate committee hearing when she was asked about agency attorneys needing approval from the five-member commission before pursuing cases. Karla Gilbride, a senior attorney at national legal advocacy nonprofit Public Justice, took questions from members of the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions. She was nominated by the White House in June to head the commission's enforcement litigation program as its general counsel, a position that's been vacant since December. Karla Gilbride was nominated by...

