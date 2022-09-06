AFL-CIO, OSHA Agree To End Dispute Over COVID Standards

By Emily Brill (September 6, 2022, 4:35 PM EDT) -- The AFL-CIO and United Food and Commercial Workers have dropped their bid to force the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration to expand the reach of its 2021 COVID-19 workplace safety standards, saying Tuesday they're done pursuing litigation now that the D.C. Circuit has upheld the standards' expiration. The AFL-CIO and the UFCW joined with OSHA to file a voluntary dismissal motion in the D.C. Circuit, saying the challenge is no longer relevant in light of the court's Aug. 26 ruling in In re: National Nurses United et al. That ruling rejected a petition by several nurses unions for OSHA to...

