Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

AFL-CIO, OSHA Agree To End Dispute Over COVID Standards

By Emily Brill (September 6, 2022, 4:35 PM EDT) -- The AFL-CIO and United Food and Commercial Workers have dropped their bid to force the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration to expand the reach of its 2021 COVID-19 workplace safety standards, saying Tuesday they're done pursuing litigation now that the D.C. Circuit has upheld the standards' expiration.

The AFL-CIO and the UFCW joined with OSHA to file a voluntary dismissal motion in the D.C. Circuit, saying the challenge is no longer relevant in light of the court's Aug. 26 ruling in In re: National Nurses United et al.

That ruling rejected a petition by several nurses unions for OSHA to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!