'Ponzi' Cannabis Extract Suit Belongs In NC, Calif. Judge Says

By Collin Krabbe (September 7, 2022, 12:04 PM EDT) -- A Los Angeles County judge has dismissed a hemp product company's dispute with a processing firm over a business agreement to provide a certain cannabinoid produced from raw materials, finding that the interests in the case "weigh strongly against" California jurisdiction. Judge Thomas D. Long sided with defendant Old Belt Extracts LLC's motion to dismiss on Sept. 1, finding that North Carolina is a more fitting venue for the dispute with plaintiff Delta Technologies LLC. "Although the Defendant may have had sufficient minimum contacts with California, exercise of California jurisdiction would be unreasonable," the order said. While the court concluded that...

