Bracewell Matches Cravath Pay Scale, 6 Months Later

By Sarah Martinson (September 6, 2022, 3:08 PM EDT) -- Houston-based international law firm Bracewell LLP has joined a slew of BigLaw firms in raising associate salaries to match the pay scale set by Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP six months ago, Law360 Pulse confirmed Tuesday. In March, Cravath announced it would be paying associates on a scale ranging from $215,000 for the class of 2021 to $415,000 for the class of 2014, exceeding the pay scales set by Milbank LLP and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP for midlevel and senior associates. Shortly after the announcement, several firms, including Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP, Latham & Watkins LLP, Paul Weiss...

