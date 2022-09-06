Polsinelli Beats Malpractice Suit By Pharma Co., Ex-CEO

By Katryna Perera (September 6, 2022, 6:44 PM EDT) -- Polsinelli PC beat back a legal malpractice case Tuesday that accused the firm of both underperforming and overcharging an online pharmacy and its since-convicted former CEO by offloading legal work to WilmerHale for a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission investigation and trial. U.S. District Judge Nitza I. Quiñones Alejandro granted Polsinelli's July motion for summary judgment, which was over the sole remaining claim in the suit by Philidor Rx Services LLC and its ex-CEO, Andrew Davenport. Judge Quiñones Alejandro did not provide any reasoning for her ruling in Tuesday's order. Davenport and the Pennsylvania-based specialty online pharmacy launched the suit in November 2020, alleging...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS