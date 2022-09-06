Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Polsinelli Beats Malpractice Suit By Pharma Co., Ex-CEO

By Katryna Perera (September 6, 2022, 6:44 PM EDT) -- Polsinelli PC beat back a legal malpractice case Tuesday that accused the firm of both underperforming and overcharging an online pharmacy and its since-convicted former CEO by offloading legal work to WilmerHale for a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission investigation and trial.

U.S. District Judge Nitza I. Quiñones Alejandro granted Polsinelli's July motion for summary judgment, which was over the sole remaining claim in the suit by Philidor Rx Services LLC and its ex-CEO, Andrew Davenport.

Judge Quiñones Alejandro did not provide any reasoning for her ruling in Tuesday's order.

Davenport and the Pennsylvania-based specialty online pharmacy launched the suit in November 2020, alleging...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!