Muckleshoot Tribe Can't Join Recognition Fight, Judge Says

By Caleb Symons (September 7, 2022, 8:42 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Washington state has blocked the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe from intervening in another tribe's recognition bid, instead allowing the Muckleshoot to participate only as amici curiae as they defend their exclusive fishing rights and ownership of certain cultural artifacts. The ruling Tuesday by U.S. District Judge John C. Coughenour marked the second time that the Muckleshoot Tribe has been shut out of efforts by the Duwamish Tribe to secure federal recognition, after Judge Coughenour denied a similar attempt in 2008. Muckleshoot officials claim that because the Duwamish Tribe now seeks declaratory relief and a court order compelling the...

