Fla. Can Question ICE Exec In Migrant Detention Policy Suit

By Rae Ann Varona (September 6, 2022, 7:55 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge said a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement executive isn't high enough in the organization's ranks to dodge questioning from the state of Florida, which has accused the Biden administration of releasing immigrants subject to detention. U.S. Magistrate Judge Zachary C. Bolitho ruled on Friday that even though a bright line does not exist for determining which top-level government officials may be shielded from depositions during a lawsuit's discovery phase, Corey Price, the executive associate director of ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations, is not at the "apex" of the agency's organizational structure. "Mr. Price certainly has an important...

