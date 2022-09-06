Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fla. Can Question ICE Exec In Migrant Detention Policy Suit

By Rae Ann Varona (September 6, 2022, 7:55 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge said a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement executive isn't high enough in the organization's ranks to dodge questioning from the state of Florida, which has accused the Biden administration of releasing immigrants subject to detention.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Zachary C. Bolitho ruled on Friday that even though a bright line does not exist for determining which top-level government officials may be shielded from depositions during a lawsuit's discovery phase, Corey Price, the executive associate director of ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations, is not at the "apex" of the agency's organizational structure.

"Mr. Price certainly has an important...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!