UPS Holiday Hiring Violated Teamsters' CBA, Arbitrator Says

By Emily Brill (September 6, 2022, 7:31 PM EDT) -- United Parcel Service violated its collective bargaining agreement with a Teamsters local by hiring a new type of seasonal employee without negotiating with the union beforehand, an arbitrator ruled. In a 17-page decision issued Aug. 30, arbitrator Gil Vernon held that UPS should have bargained with Teamsters Local 710 before recruiting seasonal workers to deliver packages to rural areas using their own cars during the holidays. UPS called these workers "personal vehicle drivers," according to the case record. "The PVD position has unique conditions of employment which have not stood the test of mutual negotiations," Vernon wrote, saying UPS's establishment of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS