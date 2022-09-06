Campbell Wins Mass. AG Primary, Galvin Survives Challenge

By Chris Villani (September 6, 2022, 10:10 PM EDT) -- Former Boston City Council president Andrea Campbell knocked off labor lawyer Shannon Liss-Riordan to claim the Democratic nomination for state attorney general Tuesday, while longtime securities law enforcer William Galvin held off a primary challenge of his own in a bid for an eighth term as Secretary of the Commonwealth. The result came on the same night that current Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey easily won the Democratic gubernatorial primary, putting her in line to succeed outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker. Campbell will become the first woman of color to claim the title of the "people's lawyer," assuming she beats Republican James...

