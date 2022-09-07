Florida Condos Claim Insurer Owes More For Irma Damages

By Riley Murdock (September 7, 2022, 2:04 PM EDT) -- A Florida condo complex accused a Zurich unit of stiffing it on Hurricane Irma-related insurance payments, arguing the storm damage to its property was fully covered under its policy. Vista Cay at Harbor Square Condominium Association Inc. sued Empire Indemnity Insurance Co. in state court in early August, claiming the unit refused to pay for covered property damage caused by Irma in September 2017. The insurer removed the suit to federal court Tuesday. The Orange County complex is seeking full payment for the damage with interest and attorney fees and costs, according to the complaint. "Despite receiving plaintiff's demand for payment,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS