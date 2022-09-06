Idaho AG Goes To Court To Defend Anti-'Patent Troll' Law

By Andrew Karpan (September 6, 2022, 7:55 PM EDT) -- Idaho's attorney general told a federal court on Tuesday that his office would be moving to defend the constitutionality of a largely untested law passed in Boise to let companies use federal courts in the state to punish so-called patent trolls. The state's lawyers have asked Chief U.S. District Court Judge David C. Nye to let them argue against dismissal motions from two related patent-holding companies called Longhorn IP and Katana Silicon, which are involved in a pair of separate suits with the data storage giant Micron Technology, based in the state's capital, Boise. In the filings, Idaho Attorney General Lawrence...

