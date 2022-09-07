3rd Circ. Won't Revive Citizens Bank Gender Bias Suit

By Abby Wargo (September 7, 2022, 1:17 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit agreed to toss a former bank manager's sex bias and retaliation suit claiming Citizens Bank fired her because she was female, siding with a lower court's finding that she had not proven male managers were treated better. A three-judge panel in an unpublished opinion Tuesday affirmed Citizens Bank's June 2021 summary judgment win on Meghan Glasson's claims under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act and the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act. The court ruled Citizens had shown Glasson wasn't terminated for her sex and her performance was not up to par. "Citizens relies upon Glasson's continuously poor job performance,...

