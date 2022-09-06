Fla. Judge Extends Pause On 'Mother Theresa' Ponzi Suit

By David Minsky (September 6, 2022, 9:35 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Tuesday extended a pause on proceedings until details of a settlement are finalized in a class action suit in which Wells Fargo is accused of aiding Ponzi schemers, including one dubbed "Mother Theresa," who allegedly defrauded investors of millions. U.S. District Judge Raag Singhal issued an order that extended a stay, effectively suspending all "pending motions, deadlines and discovery obligations" until Oct. 17, which is when the parties are required to file another status report or a motion for preliminary approval of class settlement. In their suit originally filed in August 2021, the plaintiffs alleged that...

