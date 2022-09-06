SEC Fines NY Adviser $1.5M Over Alleged SPAC Conflicts

By Jessica Corso (September 6, 2022, 8:32 PM EDT) -- A New York-based investment adviser agreed Tuesday to pay a $1.5 million fine to end U.S. Securities Exchange Commission claims it funneled client money into transactions benefiting several special-purpose acquisition companies without revealing that some of its employees had a financial interest in the SPACs' successes. The SEC filed claims against Perceptive Advisors LLC, saying the company set up at least three SPACs with the help of several staff members and then placed the money of a private fund it advised into transactions that helped close on certain business transactions being pursued by those SPACs. The firm did so without revealing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS