NAR, Arizona Realtor Agree To Drop Antitrust Suit

By Charlie Innis (September 7, 2022, 1:19 PM EDT) -- An Arizona real estate agent has agreed to scrub his antitrust claims against National Association of Realtors and other realty groups after the groups accused him of defying pleading standards and a federal judge warned he risked sanctions. Grady Hillis wishes to drop his suit against NAR while, in turn, the trade association has agreed it wouldn't try sanctioning the real estate agent and his lawyer, Eduardo Coronado of the Coronado Law Firm, according to a stipulation filed Friday in Arizona federal court. The two other realty groups that Hillis sued, White Mountain Association of Realtors and Arizona Association of Realtors,...

