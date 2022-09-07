CNA Tells 2nd Circ. To Nix Medical Groups' Virus Suit

By Riley Murdock (September 7, 2022, 5:16 PM EDT) -- CNA Financial Corp. urged the Second Circuit to reject a COVID-19 business interruption coverage appeal from several groups of medical providers, arguing a recent decision by the court — that the plaintiffs previously asked to wait for — dooms their case. The plaintiffs — two Connecticut medical practices and a surgery center, led by ENT and Allergy Associates LLC — don't reasonably argue why the Second Circuit's June decision in Farmington Village Dental Associates LLC v. Cincinnati Insurance Co. shouldn't apply to their "materially identical" case against the insurer and its unit, Continental Casualty Co., according to a brief filed Tuesday. CNA asked...

