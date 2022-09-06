Ch. 11 Cheat Sheet: Clarus Therapeutics

By Rick Archer (September 6, 2022, 5:39 PM EDT) -- Drug company Clarus Therapeutics filed for Chapter 11 protection in Delaware bankruptcy court Monday with plans to auction off its sole asset, a testosterone deficiency treatment, before the end of October. (iStock.com/Bet_Noire) Illinois-based Clarus was founded in 2004. Its testosterone deficiency drug Jatenzo has been on the market since February 2020, but the company said lagging sales have left it unable to continue as a going concern. Reasons for Filing for Chapter 11 Protection Sales revenue from sole product fell short of expenses Inability to arrange for out-of-court debt restructuring Filing Date: Sept. 5, 2022 Venue: U.S. District Court for the...

