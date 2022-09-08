Eversheds Sutherland Recruits Transfer Pricing Tax Counsel

By David Hansen (September 8, 2022, 5:52 PM EDT) -- Eversheds Sutherland added to its tax practice group a senior counsel with more than 30 years of experience in transfer pricing, the firm announced. E. Miller Williams Jr. joins the firm from Alston & Bird LLP, Eversheds said in a news release Tuesday. His practice emphasizes international transfer pricing controversies, audits, advance pricing agreements, competent authority, and intercompany planning, structuring, implementation and documentation, according to the firm. "Miller's extensive knowledge in the transfer pricing arena will be greatly beneficial to our clients and our highly diversified global tax practice," said Caroline C. Setliffe, an Eversheds partner who leads the U.S....

