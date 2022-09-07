Former Texas Supreme Court Justice Joins Wright Close

By Lauren Castle (September 7, 2022, 3:59 PM EDT) -- Former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman is moving from Chamberlain Hrdlicka White Williams & Aughtry to Wright Close & Barger LLP as an appellate partner in Houston. Guzman, who left the Texas Supreme Court in 2021 for an ultimately unsuccessful campaign for the Republican nomination for the Texas attorney general, will join Wright Close on Sept. 12. The move reunites her with a former colleague from the Fourteenth Court of Appeals, on which Guzman served before she was appointed to the state high court in 2009. "I'm very excited to practice law with these appellate all-stars," Guzman told Law360. "They're...

