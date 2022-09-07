Experts Say Mar-A-Lago Judge Shows Poor Grasp Of Privilege

By Carolina Bolado (September 7, 2022, 9:23 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge's decision to appoint a special master to screen documents seized at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate for executive privilege shows a "fundamental misunderstanding" of the subject, experts told Law360. In an order issued Monday, U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon granted Trump's request for a special master to go over the more than 11,000 documents seized by the FBI at Mar-a-Lago to filter out any documents protected by attorney-client privilege and executive privilege, which allows a president to block the release of confidential communication from the courts and the legislative branch. But Judge Cannon treats attorney-client...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS