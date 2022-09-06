Kirkland, V&E Head Up $5.2B Gas Assets Purchase By EQT

By Renee Hickman (September 6, 2022, 8:20 PM EDT) -- EQT Corp., guided by Kirkland & Ellis, announced on Tuesday that it has purchased a significant amount of upstream and midstream oil and gas assets from Tug Hill and XcL, both advised by Vinson & Elkins, in an agreement totaling $5.2 billion. The agreement sees EQT, a Pittsburgh-based natural gas company, buying THQ Appalachia I LLC and THQ-XcL Holdings I LLC, according to a statement. The former is an entity comprising Tug Hill's upstream assets – those involved with locating and extracting oil and gas – while the latter is an entity comprising XcL's midstream assets, which are involved with the...

