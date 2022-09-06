Ex-Invisalign VP Scored $349K Via Insider Trading, SEC Says

By Gina Kim (September 6, 2022, 8:58 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission hit the former vice president of Align Technology with a civil insider trading suit in New Hampshire federal court Tuesday, saying he illegally made over $349,000 based on trading nonpublic information about the teeth-straightening braces maker ahead of quarterly earnings announcements. In a 12-page complaint, the SEC accused Todd C. Doucette, 50, of New Hampshire, of purchasing Align common stock shares before the company released its quarterly earnings in the spring of 2018 and fall of 2020. "Prior to the announcements, Doucette learned the company had exceeded financial expectations for its Americas region," Tuesday's filing...

