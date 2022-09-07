Philly DA Seeks To Quash Impeachment Probe

By Ryan Boysen (September 7, 2022, 3:59 PM EDT) -- Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner has asked a judge to shut down state lawmakers' impeachment probe against him, calling their "improper" effort a nakedly political ploy that would disclose internal documents and disrupt ongoing cases, making it "a jackpot for criminals and a disaster for everyone else." In a complaint filed Friday, the outspoken Philadelphia prosecutor delivered a stinging rebuke to the Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order, which was formed in June on a nearly party line vote by lawmakers in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. The committee's stated aim is to investigate and then possibly recommend Krasner's removal...

