Butler Snow Partner Tapped For New Texas Trial Court

By Lynn LaRowe (September 7, 2022, 2:58 PM EDT) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has tapped Butler Snow LLP partner Scott K. Field to become the first judge to take the bench in a newly formed district court outside Austin. Abbott announced the appointment Tuesday following a move by the Texas Legislature in July to establish the new 480th district court, which is to be located in Williamson County and is set to begin operation at the beginning of next month. "It's really humbling to think about being the 'first' to do anything in the great story of Texas history," Field told Law360 on Wednesday. "I intend to seek election in...

