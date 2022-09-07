Attys Urge New Justice Secretary To Fix Legal Aid Crisis

By Ashish Sareen (September 7, 2022, 2:20 PM BST) -- Legal industry trade groups called on Wednesday for the new justice secretary to get a grip on the crisis in the criminal justice system that has prompted barristers to go on strike and forced law firms to close because of inadequate legal aid pay rates. Brandon Lewis, pictured leaving his first Downing Street Cabinet meeting Wednesday as justice secretary, was appointed by the new PM. (Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) New Prime Minister Liz Truss appointed Brandon Lewis as justice secretary late on Tuesday, a role he takes over from Dominic Raab. Michael Ellis QC was reappointed as the Attorney...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS