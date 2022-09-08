Constantine Law Hires White Collar Pro From Bird & Bird

By Tom Fish (September 8, 2022, 7:14 PM BST) -- Employment specialist Constantine Law has hired a senior white collar and corporate crime specialist from Bird & Bird LLP, where she will join an all-female team of four lawyers within the firm's regulatory and investigations practice. Nicola O'Connor joined Constantine Law as a partner July 20, where she will focus on leading internal investigations into regulatory breaches or alleged financial crime. O'Connor has more than two decades of experience advising senior professionals and corporates about financial crime offenses and risk management, and expects to both guide and investigate businesses navigating a changing area of the law. "The firm is expanding. And...

