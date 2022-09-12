Home Secretary Sued Over Linguistic Analysis Contract

By Silvia Martelli (September 12, 2022, 3:08 PM BST) -- A linguistic analysis company has accused the Home Office of using undisclosed criteria to award a three-year contract for services to a competitor. Verified AB said in a High Court claim on Sept. 2 that the U.K. government department responsible for immigration and security, as well as law and order, did not apply its published criteria when assessing bidders' proposals. The claim has now been made public. The Home Department — better known as the Home Office — awarded the contract for linguistic services in June 2022 to thebigword Group Ltd. The contract was intended to last three years but could...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS