Electronics Maker Sues Ex-Employees For Taking Info To Rival

By Silvia Martelli (September 8, 2022, 4:50 PM BST) -- Vanilla Electronics Ltd. has sued three former employees for damages, saying they stole confidential information and solicited some of its staff and clients for the benefit of a rival manufacturer they went to work for. Vanilla's High Court claim filed July 26 and now made public accuses three former employees, including ex-statutory director Anthony Newman, of breaching their fiduciary duties to the company by convincing some colleagues to follow them at Vital Electronics Ltd. "From a date currently unknown to Vanilla, the individual defendants each became involved in a plan to solicit the employees and customers of Vanilla for the benefit...

