Major UK Retailers Hit Truck Makers With Cartel Suit

By Silvia Martelli (September 9, 2022, 3:43 PM BST) -- Major U.K. retailers have sued several truck makers for damages over the higher prices they paid to buy and lease trucks as a result of manufacturer price-fixing, the latest damages claim following the European Commission's decision fining the auto giants. Asda, Waitrose, John Lewis and other retailers are seeking damages over a price-fixing scheme that breached EU competition law, the companies said in a High Court claim filed Aug. 10 that has just been made public. "The cartel had the effect of raising the prices that the defendants, and any of them, or the undertakings of which they form a part, and/or...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS