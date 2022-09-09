Insurers Fight $3.5B Suit Over Planes Stuck In Russia

By Silvia Martelli (September 9, 2022, 8:30 PM BST) -- AIG and Lloyd's Insurance argued that they don't have to pay the world's largest aircraft lessor $3.5 billion over aircraft stuck in Russia amid international sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine, telling a London court that the planes might still come back. In a newly public defense filed at the High Court on Sept. 9, AIG Europe SA said it does not have to indemnify AerCap Ireland Ltd. for the value of the 141 aircraft and 29 engines leased to Russian airlines that are now stuck in the country, because AerCap might ultimately be able to recover them. The June lawsuit also...

