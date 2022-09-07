Investor Candy Faces £150M Damages Bid Over 'False' WFOs

By Joanne Faulkner (September 7, 2022, 5:02 PM BST) -- The target of property entrepreneur Nick Candy's High Court share-fraud lawsuit says he is owed up to £150 million ($172 million) in damages from a falsely obtained worldwide freezing orders that allegedly turned his technology company into a "credit risk." Lawyers representing Robert Bonnier, who made his name as a dotcom-era technology investor, told the court on Wednesday that freezing orders obtained by Candy against his company, Aaqua BV, should not have been issued. A freezing order was discharged on Aug. 31 after Candy failed to stump up £1.5 million in cash or obtain a £10 million bank guarantee. "It is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS