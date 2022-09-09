German Real Estate Co. Fires Back At Lender's €14M Suit

By Alex Baldwin (September 9, 2022, 2:30 PM BST) -- A subsidiary of Solidare Real Estate Holding GmbH of Germany has denied claims that it should pay €14 million ($14 million) after defaulting on a loan from Roundshield Partners LLP, claiming that the lender should pay out instead for delaying funding. The Solidare subsidiary, Pilatus, alleges that investment firm RoundShield delayed payments that were necessary to allow it to complete construction projects, which meant it was unable to sell several properties in the lead-up to the loan repayments, according to a defense filed with the High Court on Sept. 6. Solidare claims that it would have received 55% of the profits if...

