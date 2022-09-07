Ombudsman Warns Of Surge In Investment Scams

By Dawood Fakhir (September 7, 2022, 5:22 PM BST) -- Britain's financial dispute-resolution body on Wednesday reported a 30% increase in investment scams in the country from April through June, with unregulated collective investment schemes driving a large chunk of the complaints. The Financial Ombudsman Service said it received 570 complaints in the period, of which 193 new ones were about non-mainstream investment schemes, including unregulated collective investment schemes. Unregulated collective investment schemes are high-risk and speculative investments that involve investors pooling money to buy commercial properties such as holiday resorts or parking spaces that generate income for the investors. The service said that it upheld nearly three-quarters of the complaints...

