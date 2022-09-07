Video Game Developer Blocks Founder From Using Stake

By Ronan Barnard (September 7, 2022, 7:51 PM BST) -- A video game developer secured an injunction Wednesday to stop one of its founders from using his rights as a major shareholder in the company amid a legal battle over his departure. High Court Judge Tom Leech handed down an injunction against Failbetter Games Ltd.'s founder Alexis Kennedy preventing him from using his rights as a shareholder until the legal battle over the former director's allegedly unlawful 2016 severance agreement is resolved. Judge Leech also ordered Kennedy to pay £65,000 ($74,800) of the company's legal costs for the injunction and provide the company access to its own account on Companies House,...

