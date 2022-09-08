Goodwin Hires Ex-King & Spalding Employment Atty In DC

By Jack Rodgers (September 8, 2022, 10:47 AM EDT) -- A former King & Spalding LLP labor and employment attorney has joined Goodwin Procter LLP in Washington, D.C., the firm recently announced. Edward Holzwanger joins the firm's employment and complex litigation and dispute resolution practices, after spending three years in King & Spalding's labor and employment group as a partner, according to his LinkedIn profile. The firm said in a news release Tuesday that Holzwanger's practice would focus on labor and employment-related disputes, as well as working with clients on a number of corporate transactions, like mergers, divestitures, and other corporate legal work. He also helps corporations develop workforce transition and integration...

