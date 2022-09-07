Satanists Say Boston Mayor Must Be Deposed In Prayer Case

By Chris Villani (September 7, 2022, 12:19 PM EDT) -- A Satanic temple suing Boston for the right to give an invocation before city council meetings said Tuesday that mayor Michelle Wu cannot avoid being deposed in the case, calling her the "root cause" of the temple's exclusion from the pre-meeting prayer. The Satanic Temple Inc. has been sparring with the city over Wu's possible deposition since it first tried to question her on election day in 2021, when she captured the city's top post after serving on the City Council. U.S. District Judge Angel Kelley slammed the deposition bid as a publicity stunt but, in a follow-up order, wrote that...

