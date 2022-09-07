Full DC Circ. Won't Rethink $115M Coal Pension Debt Ruling

By Emily Brill (September 7, 2022, 6:49 PM EDT) -- The full D.C. Circuit won't reconsider a panel's decision that an actuary used the wrong discount rate to find that a coal mining company owed $115 million to the United Mine Workers of America pension plan, letting the company's win in the case stand. In a single-page order issued Tuesday, the D.C. Circuit rejected a petition for rehearing en banc filed in August by the United Mine Workers of America 1974 Pension Plan in a case against Energy West Mining Co. Three of the court's 10 judges had already heard the case by sitting on the panel that handed down the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS