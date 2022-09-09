Ex-USTR Atty Moves To Cozen O'Connor's Growing DC Office

By Rae Ann Varona (September 9, 2022, 3:01 PM EDT) -- Former senior associate general counsel at the U.S. Trade Representative's office, Micah S. Myers, has joined Cozen O'Connor's growing Washington, D.C., office to help bolster its international trade practice, the firm said in an announcement. Myers served over a decade at the U.S. Trade Representative's office, structuring, drafting, negotiating and enforcing international trade agreements, and represented the U.S. as co-lead counsel in numerous dispute settlement proceedings before the World Trade Organization. The Stanford Law School graduate also served as supervisory counsel in the initial enforcement actions under the Rapid Response Labor Mechanism of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. Now, he's bringing his experience...

