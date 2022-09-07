Chancery Won't Delay Musk-Twitter But OKs Counterclaim

By Jeff Montgomery (September 7, 2022, 10:07 AM EDT) -- Elon Musk won clearance Wednesday to amend his defense and counterclaims against a Delaware Court of Chancery suit by Twitter Inc. aiming to force his closing on a $44 billion take-private deal, but failed in a bid to delay an Oct. 17 trial kickoff for the dispute. Elon Musk got a green light on Wednesday to amend his defense and counterclaims in Twitter's suit over their $44 billion take-private deal, but he can't delay the trial's Oct. 17 kickoff. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Chancellor Kathaleen St. J. McCormick, in a pair of letter decisions following argument on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS