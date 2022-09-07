Cooley Boosts Antitrust Team In DC With Senior DOJ Lawyer

By Aebra Coe (September 7, 2022, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Cooley LLP has added a senior antitrust attorney from the U.S. Department of Justice to its Washington, D.C., office as a partner, its fourth high-profile antitrust addition this year, the law firm said Wednesday. Kathy O'Neill was senior director of investigations and litigation, the DOJ Civil Division's highest career civil enforcement position, before joining Cooley. Among other work, O'Neill oversaw the Justice Department's anti-monopoly enforcement action against Google LLC. O'Neill's more than two decades in government service also includes working as an assistant state attorney general in New York and as an attorney adviser at the Federal Communications Commission, the law...

